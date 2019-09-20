× Authorities searching for missing Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. – Dothan Police are searching for a missing man who they say may have impaired judgment.

Jimmie Ray Syples, 66, was last seen on Thursday around 11 a.m. walking along East Crawford Street in Dothan.

Syples is 5′ 8″, weighs 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Syples was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, blue baseball cap, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000.