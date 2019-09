ARDMORE, Ala. – The Ardmore High School Tigers were psyched for their Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week Friday!

Ardmore won a close battle for the chance to have a pep rally — hundreds of votes were cast and the school won by only 12 votes!

The theme for the pep rally was “Under the Big Top” complete with a ringmaster and circus animal costumes.

The Tigers take on Madison Academy Friday night.

