AL Supreme Court denies appeal by former Lawrence animal shelter director

Posted 10:21 am, September 20, 2019, by

Bobbie Taylor is Lawrence County's former animal services director. A judge found her guilty of animal cruelty in 2016. (WHNT News 19 file)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Supreme Court denied Friday an appeal by former Lawrence County Animal Services director Bobbie Taylor in her animal cruelty case.

The court did not issue an opinion with its ruling Friday.

Taylor was convicted in February 2018 of six counts of animal cruelty. Her jail time was suspended in her sentence and she was ordered to pay $11,100 in fines and court fees.

The charges came after Taylor was arrested on allegations that she abused between 250 and 300 animals in her care in 2015. The animals were being held on her property as part of a contracted service for animal services with the Lawrence County Commission.

The commission terminated her contract and has since had a new county shelter built.

