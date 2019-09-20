Madison County school holds thank a police officer event

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Students showed appreciation to law enforcement at a thank a police officer event in Madison County on Friday.

Local police officers got a very warm show of appreciation from students at Madison Cross Roads Elementary. Students clapped, cheered, and high-fived local law enforcement as they walked the halls of the school.

“Again police officers at this day and time… the temperature for law enforcement across the country… we don’t get this type of appreciation. Thank you to Madison Cross Roads. Thank you to these kids. I’ll never forget this. This is awesome,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

“I’m very grateful. I think they are a great part of the Earth. If we didn’t have them the Earth wouldn’t be safe at all,” said Madison Cross Roads student Ben Hovermale.

Students sang a song they prepared for the officers and presented them with a handmade card. Afterward, the officers answered questions the students had about law enforcement.