Wreck involving swimming pools backs up I-65 in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. – A wreck Thursday left a mess that left swimming pools stranded on I-65.

The wreck was reported just before noon on I-65 southbound near Lacon Road.

Falkville police said a small flatbed hauling the pools hit the side of a military cargo truck. The pools spun around and fell onto the highway, hitting a pickup truck.

No on was injured in the wreck, police said.

The wreck still had southbound traffic backed up past Exit 322 just before 2:30 p.m.