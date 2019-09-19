Wreck involving swimming pools backs up I-65 in Morgan County

Posted 2:21 pm, September 19, 2019, by

FALKVILLE, Ala. – A wreck Thursday left a mess that left swimming pools stranded on I-65.

The wreck was reported just before noon on I-65 southbound near Lacon Road.

Falkville police said a small flatbed hauling the pools hit the side of a military cargo truck. The pools spun around and fell onto the highway, hitting a pickup truck.

No on was injured in the wreck, police said.

The wreck still had southbound traffic backed up past Exit 322 just before 2:30 p.m.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.