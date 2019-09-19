× Toy Insider releases the 2019 holiday gift guide

Toy Insider is already predicting the hottest toys of the holiday season.

The company says that the 2019 holiday gift guide includes a hand-picked selection of must-have craft and DIY activity sets, interactive tech toys, screen-free traditional playthings, and active play products to get kids up and moving, and more!

Toy Insider says that hottest and most coveted items for 2019 are broken out into three lists:

The Hot 20 (the most wished-for items of the year).

The STEM 10 (science, technology, engineering and math toys that make learning fun).

The brand-new 12 Under $12 (affordable toys packed with play value and unboxing experiences).

“Our team of experts is always keeping an eye on the latest and greatest trends. We know that kids are obsessed with watching unboxing videos and all the surprise reveals that come with these collectible toys. Our 12 Under $12 list offers the best of the best so kids can take part in the experience, too! More importantly, who says you need to splurge to find the perfect gift? Everything on this list is affordable, perfect for any budget, and even small enough to gift as a stocking stuffer!” said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider.

To see all the toys, click here!

Parents and gift-givers can easily search by a child’s age (broken out into 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8+ age groups).

THE TOY INSIDER’S HOT 20:

0-2 years

Fisher-Price Bounce & Spin Puppy (Mattel)

LeapBuilders ABC Smart House (LeapFrog)

3-4 years

Fisher Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C (Mattel)

FurReal Cubby, The Curious Bear (Hasbro)

Kindi Kids (Moose Toys)

Myla the Magical Unicorn (VTech)

PJ Masks PJ Seeker (Just Play)

Rizmo (TOMY)

Ryan’s World Super Surprise Safe (Just Play)

Scruff-A-Luvs Real Rescue (Moose Toys)

5-7 years

Blume (Skyrocket)

FGTeeV Giant Mystery TeeV (Bonkers)

Hatchimals WOW (Spin Master)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Doll (MGA Entertainment)

Lucky Fortune (WowWee)

Mega Grave Digger RC Truck (Spin Master)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Figure (Hasbro)

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends (Blip Toys)

8+ years

Blinger Diamond Collection (Wicked Cool Toys)

Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata (Jazwares)

THE TOY INSIDER’S STEM 10:

Air-Walker (Thames & Kosmos)

Amazing Rescue 50-Piece Set (Magformers)

Artie 3000 (Educational Insights)

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander (LEGO)

Coding Critters (Learning Resources)

Discovery Prehistoric Slimygloop Dig (Horizon Group)

K’NEX Dragon Revenge Coaster Building Set (Basic Fun!)

Music Kit: Electro Guitar Kit and Record & Remix Kit (Tech Will Save Us)

My Robotic Pet – Tumbling Hedgehog (Thames & Kosmos)

Vex Robotics Build Blitz by HEXBUG (HEXBUG)

THE TOY INSIDER’S 12 UNDER $12: