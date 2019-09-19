Nearly 3,000 pills seized in Huntsville ecstasy bust

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say they arrested three people with drug trafficking after finding nearly 3,000 ecstasy pills at a home.

Huntsville police said they searched a home near Sparkman Drive and Bonnell Drive Tuesday and found 2,985 ecstasy pills, a pistol and $4,750 in cash. The value of the pills is approximately $30,000, police said.

Police arrested Jazmon Daymond Wright of Atlanta and charged him with drug trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He was jailed on bonds totaling $252,000.

Demetrius Joseph Tanksley and Brittany Renea Armstead both were charged with drug trafficking. They were each jailed on $250,000 bond.