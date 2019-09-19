Nearly 3,000 pills seized in Huntsville ecstasy bust

Posted 4:35 pm, September 19, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say they arrested three people with drug trafficking after finding nearly 3,000 ecstasy pills at a home.

Huntsville police said they searched a home near Sparkman Drive and Bonnell Drive Tuesday and found 2,985 ecstasy pills, a pistol and $4,750 in cash. The value of the pills is approximately $30,000, police said.

Police arrested Jazmon Daymond Wright of Atlanta and charged him with drug trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He was jailed on bonds totaling $252,000.

Demetrius Joseph Tanksley and Brittany Renea Armstead both were charged with drug trafficking. They were each jailed on $250,000 bond.

Photo Gallery

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.