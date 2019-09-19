Most Of North Alabama Experiencing *Dry* Conditions

The new drought monitor is out and dry conditions expand to include most of North Alabama and all of southern middle Tennessee. Here is the Thursday, September 19, 2019 update:

Almost all of Jackson County and parts of Marshall County remain in a *moderate* drought. It’s been that way for several weeks now. Here is a look at last week so you can see the difference.

As you can see, dry conditions extend further west to include the Shoals and all of southern middle Tennessee. All the rain from previously this year and even July where the Shoals received lots of rain, couldn’t keep them out of the dry category. Here is another look comparing both side by side.

It’s amazing how at the beginning of the year it wouldn’t stop raining and now we can’t buy a rain drop. We’ve only had 0.27″ at Huntsville International for the month of September with only four rain days this month. Two of those were trace amounts. The 7-day forecast looks scarce with no significant rainfall through most of next week. Most won’t see anything.

Here is a look at the monthly summary for 2019. It was so wet to start the year, now we can’t get anything to fall. Some parts of the Tennessee Valley have lower totals than this!

WHNT News 19 Weather