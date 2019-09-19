Make money and donate to science, cancer research at Discovery Donor Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Make money while making a difference in science and cancer research.

This unique moneymaking opportunity comes from Discovery Donor Clinic (a division of Discovery Life Sciences) right here in Huntsville. The company collects blood specimens from healthy individuals to support leading research efforts in cancer and other serious conditions.

These blood donations are used as the “healthy” control that researchers depend on to make life-saving advancements around the world.

All donors receive financial compensation ranging from $25 – $250 per donation depending on the type/volume of sample collected. Discovery Donor Clinic will determine if you are eligible to donate.

Donor Requirements:

Be at least 19 years old

Weigh at least 110 lbs

Complete a medical questionnaire

Possess a valid photo ID

Have NEVER been diagnosed with Cancer, Diabetes, HIV, Hepatitis, or any Autoimmune disorder

Discovery Donor Clinic’s blood donations are made safely following applicable laws and regulations and also adhere to American Red Cross recommendations for tracking blood volumes.

Discovery Donor Clinic is located inside the Paul Propst Center on the Hudson Alpha campus in Research Park and is staffed with professionals to ensure safety for all donations, including certified phlebotomists and specialized apheresis nurses.

If you want to make a difference and donate, call 1-844-709-3669 or click here.

