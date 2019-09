× Limestone authorities looking for missing woman

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Destiny Miller.

According to authorities, Destiny Miller’s family hasn’t seen or spoken to her since September 2nd.

Officials say they have attempted to contact her by her phone and through Facebook, but she hasn’t responded.

Please call investigator Rodney McAbee at 256-321-2367 or email rmcabee@limestonesheriff.com.