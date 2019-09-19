Jerry Now A Hurricane

Jerry is now a hurricane in central Atlantic. Thankfully the system will stay north of the Lesser Antilles in the coming days. The official track keeps it north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through next week. This system will not impact the United States.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

10 AM CT Position: 16.8 N 54.4 W Movement: WNW 16 mph Where is it going?: The center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday. Winds: 75 mph How far out do the winds extend? Hurricane force winds: 10 miles from the center. What about tropical storm winds: 45 miles from the center. Pressure: 988 mb (29.18")