Hall makes first court appearance in Lauderdale County capital murder case

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman accused of murdering her ex-husband appeared in court for the first time Thursday morning. While she was in the courthouse, investigators were out continuing to dig into what led to the shooting.

Twenty-four hours after the alleged crime Peggy Sue Hall was escorted into court. Hall made her first appearance in front of District Judge Carole Medley to have her charges explained and receive a court appointed attorney.

“This is death penalty eligible,” stated District Attorney Chris Connolly. “So we have to make that decision in the coming days and weeks about whether we will ask for the death penalty.”

Peggy Sue Hall is charged with capital murder. According to Connolly, the murder was committed during the act of another crime.

“The capital murder charge is a burglary in the first degree, which means she entered a dwelling with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill somebody,” he said.

Randall Bobo was found shot inside his County Road 130 home Wednesday morning. Other people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, including two grandchildren of Bobo.

“We know what happened with the actual murder, but there are a lot of other items which need to be checked out and there could be some additional charges once the investigation is complete,” said Connolly.

One of the biggest questions needing answered, was there someone else aware of what was about to happen? If so, that person could be charged in the murder as well.

Also of note, Randall Coty Bobo, the son of Randall Bobo, was taken into custody by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated arrest warrants. He appeared in court shortly after his mother and is being held without bond at this time.

Once the investigation into Randall Bobo’s murder is complete it will be presented to a Grand Jury.