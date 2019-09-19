Gov. Kay Ivey says doctors have found cancerous spot on her lung
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday afternoon that she has a “tiny, isolated malignancy” on her lung.
Her doctor found the spot during a routine exam, Ivey said in a statement.
“The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable,” she said.
The governor will travel to UAB Friday for an outpatient procedure which she said would allow her to begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. She said it would not impact her service as governor.
““Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support,” she said. “Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.”