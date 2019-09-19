× Gov. Kay Ivey says doctors have found cancerous spot on her lung

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday afternoon that she has a “tiny, isolated malignancy” on her lung.

Her doctor found the spot during a routine exam, Ivey said in a statement.

“The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable,” she said.

During a routine exam, a spot was discovered on my lung that was unusual & is, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy. The good news is that I’m fortunate this was discovered early, & it’s very treatable. I welcome your prayers & your support. https://t.co/eLiTfkGeSv — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 19, 2019

The governor will travel to UAB Friday for an outpatient procedure which she said would allow her to begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. She said it would not impact her service as governor.

““Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support,” she said. “Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.”