German exchange officers hosted by officers, deputies in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Law enforcement officers are hosting some German police officers for a few weeks.

The foreign officers are members of the STAR International Police Exchange Program.

Retired Decatur Police Captain, Jimmy Hood, is the president of the Alabama chapter of the program. He said the experience is beneficial for everyone involved.

"The program is a simple two-week exchange program, police officers from the other countries come here for two weeks and they live with police officers," he explained. "We show them how we do things in Alabama."

This isn't the program's first run, the chapter has been active for nine years.

One German officer said so far he's been most intrigued by the Morgan County Jail Tour.

"They showed us the jail here and it was very interesting to see how the jail works here in the us," said Sebastian Poelking. "Compared to the jail system in Germany it's pretty different."

Officer Poelking said in German jails there's normally two inmates per cell. Each cell is equipped with a television and hot plate for inmates to cook their own meals.

"I like to see how all of the us people, us officers work here," Poelking added. "We all deal with the same problems. We have the same problems in Germany. We all work with humans and we all have the same goals."

Poelking said he observed in Morgan County, officers and deputies are better accepted by the community. He hopes to strengthen his own ties with the community he serves back home.