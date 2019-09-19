× Family of missing Lauderdale County man seeks answers

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – It has been three years of worry and wonder for a Lauderdale County family. Their brother disappears without a trace. Investigators call it a missing person’s case that appears suspicious.

“It just stays with you; it stays with you,” as Carol Childers described the hurt knowing your loved one is missing, and there’s very little the family can do.

“It is my hope that through all of this, one that we get closure. That we can bury Shawn, we can put him at peace. We can give him what he deserves,” said Childers.

Three years ago, Robert Shawn Childers was reported missing. His roommate told deputies he walked away from his Cloverdale home on September 17. A red flag for family members.

“We knew Shawn. We knew what he did, his mannerisms. One, he wasn’t in any shape to walk away,” Carol Childers explained.

Since vanishing, authorities and volunteers have searched the area around his home multiple times with no luck. This week, the family met with a new detective overseeing the investigation. Their hope is a fresh set of eyes will move the case forward.

“I think we are going to find something and I think it is going to be soon. Just from talking with him today, I’ve got my hopes up now,” said Shawn’s brother David Wayne Childers.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says they plan to revisit the people who have already been interviewed. While at the same time taking advantage of new technology.

“I know my brother wasn’t a pillar of the community, but he was a good guy,” stated David Wayne Childers.

If you have any information concerning the disappearance of Robert Shawn Childers do not hesitate to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. A phone call can be made to operators at (256)386-8685 or use the P3 Tips app to send in your anonymous information. A reward is being offered for information which leads to closure in this investigation.