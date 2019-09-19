Decatur police investigating car break-ins

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins near the Cedar Lake and Spring Avenue area.

Authorities said the majority of cases have been reported in the southwest areas of town and happened between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Victims have reported an older model four-door sedan, potentially a brown or gray Toyota, as a suspicious vehicle that may be involved in the incidents, according to Decatur Police.

Police believe the suspects are using BB or pellet guns to break the windows.

Any information with regards to the suspects or their whereabouts may be sent to Criminal Investigation Division Sgt. Justin Lyon at (256) 341-4635 or jlyon@decatur-al.gov