Culverhouse donates $250,000 to Planned Parenthood clinic
Planned Parenthood Southeast said Thursday that Hugh Culverhouse donated the large sum to support the relocation of its Birmingham location. Planned Parenthood is building a 10,000-square foot health clinic.
Culverhouse said he has long supported Planned Parenthood and opposes a new Alabama law that seeks to ban abortion.
Culverhouse recently ended a feud with the University of Alabama. Culverhouse had once called for a boycott over the abortion ban, but the university indicated their relationship had soured for other reasons.
In a joint statement, the university and Culverhouse has said they had different views on the law school’s future. The university returned a $21.5 million donation from Culverhouse.