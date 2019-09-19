Construction begins on Dan Tibbs Road in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, AL. - The bridge on Dan Tibbs Road over Dry Creek has needed to be replaced for years, but it would cost more than a million dollars to do.

Commissioner Phil Vandiver said the Madison County Commission has had their eye on improving this bridge for a while. They just had to gather funding to be able to do it.

Vandiver said the bridge is heavily traveled during the morning, and its rating score was lower than the county commission liked.

"It's one of the roads our community uses quite a bit going into town and going into research park to get to their jobs quicker. It's an old bridge. It's getting to the point where it needs to be changed out before it gets unsafe for travel," said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

District four of the county will be paying for about three hundred and fifty thousand dollars of the total cost.