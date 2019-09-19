Landline phones down for Athens Police, Limestone County Sheriff Office

Posted 5:43 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12AM, September 19, 2019

ATHENS, Ala. – The landline phones are down at the Athens Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

They say if you have a police emergency to please call 911.

Athens Police Officers are able to receive emails and cellphone calls for non-emergency issues.

The Sheriff’s Office say they will continue to monitor all social media messages and e-mails.

The temporary number for all non-emergency calls to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will be (256) 321-2367, until this problem is resolved.

 

 

