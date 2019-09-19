Apply to join the Huntsville Police Department

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you have ever thought about joining the Huntsville Police Department now is the time to apply!

Applications are being accepted for the 62nd session, which begins in March of 2020.

As of Thursday morning, they had around 400 applicants, but Huntsville police said they are looking for many more.

The department is looking for individuals who are mature, have good-decision making skills and a no-quit attitude. Individuals must also have integrity and great character being at the top of the list.

“That’s the beauty of police work. It attracts those special individuals who have such great character, integrity, bravery, those kinds of things and those who want to be servants of the people,” said HPD Recruiter Karl Kissich. “So it’s really a drive to us no matter what it takes.”

The deadline for applications is Oct. 2. For more information on how to apply, click here.