× 1 injured, 18-wheeler blocks traffic on US 72 in Jackson County

PAINT ROCK, Ala. – Officials say you can expect delays if you’re heading east to Jackson County.

According to a tweet from ALG, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler at mile marker 117 past AL65 in Paint Rock has blocked the road.

ALGO says to expect delays.

According to officials, a driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on US72 EB @ MP 117.3 past AL65 in Paint Rock. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/bBLIqweaoP — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) September 19, 2019