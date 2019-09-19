1 injured, 18-wheeler blocks traffic on US 72 in Jackson County

Posted 11:37 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, September 19, 2019

wreck in paint rock

PAINT ROCK, Ala. – Officials say you can expect delays if you’re heading east to Jackson County.

According to a tweet from ALG, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler at mile marker 117 past AL65 in Paint Rock has blocked the road.

ALGO says to expect delays.

According to officials, a driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.

