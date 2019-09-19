1 injured following officer involved shooting in Birmingham

Posted 5:35 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36AM, September 19, 2019

Red and blue Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

(WIAT) – A suspect is recovering after an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham’s Five Points area.

WIAT, our CBS affiliate in Birmingham, says that police in the south precinct received a call around midnight about a man breaking into a car at an apartment complex on Highlands Avenue.

Investigators say they found the man inside a vehicle behind the apartments.

An officer and suspect then got into a fight and then the officer fired his weapon which hit the person once.

The suspect is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The officer was not hurt.

ALEA is expected to take over the investigation.

