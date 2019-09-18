× Walmart hosting free wellness event focusing on heart health this Saturday

Walmart wants to help customers save money and live better, healthier lives.

The retailer is inviting its customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at more than 4,600 Walmart stores across the country.

In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations

Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.