Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Arab Knights’ Ross Reynolds

ARAB, Ala. - The Arab Knights are coming off a big win over Ardmore improving to 3-1. A game in which their starting quarterback shined.

Ross Reynolds came to play last week against Ardmore. The Arab QB threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran for two more and that is why he is the Tyler Mann Player of the Week.

WHNT News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire surprised him with the award during practice.

After receiving the award, Ross Reynolds said he was "excited! I didn't know it was gonna happen, it was kind of out of the blue. It was cool I like it. I've got my linemen in front of me and that's a real confidence booster and I've got all my receivers. It's just really easy for me because they're, they really help me out a lot so I can't take all the glory for it because mainly, it's them too."

"When I first got here in January, I asked a lot of Ross," said Arab coach Lee Ozmit. "I asked Ross to step out of his comfort zone and be more of a vocal leader, and he has become that. What you see on the field is just like the tip of the iceberg I mean he is a great young man he excels everything that he does he gives it his best. His work ethic, it's how he is coachable. Whatever you ask him to do he's gonna do it or he's gonna try. In this modern-day culture where it's all about me and what's next to it, it's refreshing to see a young man like Ross Reynolds."