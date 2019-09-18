× Tennessee Officials looking for teen missing from Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs help locating Gregory Shelton who is missing from Haywood County.

He was last seen Tuesday, September 17th.

Gregory is a 16-year-old white male, 5’08” tall, 175lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Gregory was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word CALI in white letters, black socks, and black Nike sandals.

Gregory has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

Contact the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office (731-772-2112) or 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.