Remnants of Imelda Bring Heavy Rain to East Texas; North Alabama Remains Dry

Imelda’s remnants likely to cause flooding. Tropical Storm Imelda is no more. Imelda rapidly weakened after landfall, but it will continue to cause big issues across east Texas and west Louisiana over the next couple of days. Heavy rains associated with the remnant low of Imelda could drop over 20 inches of rain in some spots.

This extreme amount of rain has led to most of east Texas and west Louisiana to be placed in a Flash Flood Watch.

While Texas and Louisiana get soaked in the coming days, here in the Tennessee Valley, we could use some rain. Most of north Alabama is carrying a rainfall deficit over the past 30 days.

There’s a few spots that are on target for rainfall over the past month, but most of us could use a good soaking rain.

Unfortunately, no such rain is in the forecast, at least not for the next 7 days. Outside of a rogue shower or two, we’ll be staying dry through the rest of this week and into the start of next week. Usually we have to wait for our first big fall front before we break out of these dry spells. We don’t see one of those in the forecast for a while, but there is some cooler weather on the way to round out the week. We’ve got details on how cool it will get in our forecast discussion.