Power restored in Northwest Huntsville

UPDATE: As of 10:57am, service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area, according to HU.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews are responding to a power outage in Northwest Huntsville.

Huntsville Utilities says the outage is from Old Monrovia Road south to Explorer Boulevard and from Providence Main Street east to Research Park Boulevard.

Crews say service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time, according to HU.

