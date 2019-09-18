Paris Kimbrough found guilty of capital murder in Huntsville stabbing

Posted 12:13 pm, September 18, 2019

Paris Kimbrough during the first day of her capital murder trial, at the Madison County Courthouse, Sept. 16, 2019. (WHNT Photo Jeremy Jackson)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County jury found a woman guilty of capital murder for the stabbing death of a man in 2016.

The jury found Paris Kimbrough guilty just before noon Wednesday. Deliberations began Tuesday.

Kimbrough, 36, stabbed Nicklos Dean at his home on Myrtlewood Drive in April 2016. Her attorney claimed the stabbing was self defense, but prosecutors said Kimbrough went to the home with the intent to kill Dean.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case, which means Kimbrough will be sentenced to life in prison.

