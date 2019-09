We have a new tropical storm. Jerry formed early Wednesday morning. The system moves west-northwest through the weekend. It’s expected to stay north of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. The official forecast strengthens Jerry into a hurricane down the road. Let’s hope Jerry stays away from the United States.

Humberto moves out in the coming days and the remnants of Imelda continues to bring heavy rainfall to Texas over the next few days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion