Madison County Commissioners postpone cemetery authority vote

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - County commissioners came together Wednesday morning with the intent to establish a cemetery authority.

The authority's responsibilities would be to locate these historic and hallowed grounds and record who's buried there.

District 6 commissioner, JesHenry Malone said the county needs a group to do this work.

"We have some cemeteries have been in the county for a long time that people just don't remember, and generations are losing them," he explained. "So I think it's important that we are able to catalog the cemeteries that we have in the county. Not only for historical purposes, but to make sure we aren't disturbing sacred ground."

District 4 commissioner, Phil Vandiver, said he's a little concerned about the potential cost.

"It's tax money that's sent to our district that we're supposed to be using to take care of the things that we need to in the district," he said. "That's what I have a concern about and I want to make sure it's spent right."

But Malone clarified the authority would not compel the commission to spend any monies on any cemetery.

Malone said the county would not be maintaining the grounds of any private properties, whatsoever.

Going into Wednesday's commission meeting, the agenda mentioned the appointment of three cemetery authority board members.

In discussing the board, commissioners decided the authority will require more than three board members.

"That got changed to seven board members," said Vandiver.

Commissioners said that change would make for a more fair quorum in the event that some board members are unable to attend a meeting.