Local law enforcement agent returns from covert narcotics operation in Mexico

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 12 member law enforcement delegation went on a covert trip to Mexico in hopes of helping our state fight a drug epidemic.

They got a close look at what is coming out of Mexico and being brought into north Alabama. The US Attorney's office said that heroin, meth, fentanyl, and even cocaine from Columbia are here in the Tennessee Valley.

The delegation of law enforcement members that went to the State of Sinaloa, home of the Sinaloa Cartel included Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner and District Attorney Rob Broussard.

“The efforts and actions of this Alabama delegation underscores the commitment and lengths to which law enforcement in the state will go to ensure the safety of its citizens and fully understand the breadth and sophistication of the enemy we face,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said. “That enemy is not just the cartels. It is not just the dealers. That enemy is also addiction and abuse. The entire delegation owes its thanks to the DEA for making arduous coordination look effortless.”

“It is the hope and prayer of this delegation of law enforcement executives that the citizens of Alabama understand that we are steadfast in our combined efforts to keep our communities safe,” DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris said. “Collectively, we will not tolerate the destruction drug trafficking brings to our great state. We witnessed firsthand the lengths Mexican drug cartels will go to fuel the disease of addiction. We are resolved to do everything in our power to stem the flow drugs into Alabama.”

The DEA confirmed that the delegation of federal, state, and local law enforcement officials went to Mexico on September 11, 2019 to get a feeling for the sophistication of the illegal narcotics trade there.

The delegation was in the country for less than 72 hours, traveled nearly 5500 total miles and was constantly under the heavily armed protection of United States and Mexican law enforcement.

The delegation gathered intelligence of the immeasurable amount of narcotics activity destined for the US.

The DEA said the overall message was clear, narcotics trafficking and production in Mexico is dominating the drug trade in the United States.

Heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and even cocaine from Columbia, are all being trafficked into the United States by the drug trade in Mexico.

The DEA says that precursor chemicals are being sourced primarily from China, but chemists working for the cartels are unfortunately making strides sourcing the precursor materials inside of Mexico. The profit margins for fentanyl and methamphetamine are driving the drug trade by the cartels.

The members of the delegation were: