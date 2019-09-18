Jackson County Courthouse closed after shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Courthouse was closed Wednesday morning after shots were reportedly fired.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said it was an officer-involved shooting inside the courthouse.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Necklaus said.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman did not comment when contacted for details and said the Alabama Bureau of Investigation would likely investigate the incident.

The last time a shooting occurred at the Jackson County Courthouse was 2006, when a man shot two people on the courthouse lawn after a child custody hearing.