Jackson County Courthouse closed after shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Courthouse was closed Wednesday morning after shots were reportedly fired.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said it was an officer-involved shooting inside the courthouse.
One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Necklaus said.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman did not comment when contacted for details and said the Alabama Bureau of Investigation would likely investigate the incident.
The last time a shooting occurred at the Jackson County Courthouse was 2006, when a man shot two people on the courthouse lawn after a child custody hearing.
34.672307 -86.034146