Jackson County Courthouse closed after shooting

Posted 11:13 am, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, September 18, 2019

Photo courtesy The Clarion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Courthouse was closed Wednesday morning after shots were reportedly fired.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said it was an officer-involved shooting inside the courthouse.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Necklaus said.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman did not comment when contacted for details and said the Alabama Bureau of Investigation would likely investigate the incident.

The last time a shooting occurred at the Jackson County Courthouse was 2006, when a man shot two people on the courthouse lawn after a child custody hearing.

