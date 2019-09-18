× Hartselle man charged with driving stolen truck

DECATUR, Ala. – A Hartselle man was jailed Sunday night for driving a stolen truck in Decatur, police said.

Rodney Dion Griffin, 49, was arrested for receiving stolen property and pistol possession by a felon.

Decatur police said an officer responded to a wrecked truck in the area of Austinville Flint Road. The officer found the truck in a ditch, checked the VIN number and discovered the truck was reported stolen out of Lawrence County, police said. A handgun also was found in the vehicle.

Police found Griffin nearby and arrested him for receiving stolen property. They charged him with pistol possession after they said they determined he was a convicted felon and not allowed to have a pistol.

Griffin was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $45,000 bond.