Free online beekeeping courses set for October

Save the bees and learn a new hobby this fall!

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering an online beekeeper course starting October 15th. The three web sessions will be free and accessible to anyone with a computer.

The hour-long sessions will be on consecutive Tuesday evenings at 6:00 p.m.

October 15: Equipment Tips from an Apiarist Tammy Horn-Potter, Kentucky state apiarist, will offer equipment tips based on her equipment successes and failures.

October 22: Making More Money With Your Honey Kevin Burkett, Alabama Extension Farm and Agribusiness Management agent, will discuss ways to maximize profits.

October 29: Honeybee Breeds: Choosing the Right Bee for Your Area Jack Rowe, Alabama Extension’s beekeeping program lead, will share the pros and cons associated with various honeybee lines.



