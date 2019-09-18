Free online beekeeping courses set for October
Save the bees and learn a new hobby this fall!
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering an online beekeeper course starting October 15th. The three web sessions will be free and accessible to anyone with a computer.
The hour-long sessions will be on consecutive Tuesday evenings at 6:00 p.m.
- October 15: Equipment Tips from an Apiarist
- Tammy Horn-Potter, Kentucky state apiarist, will offer equipment tips based on her equipment successes and failures.
- October 22: Making More Money With Your Honey
- Kevin Burkett, Alabama Extension Farm and Agribusiness Management agent, will discuss ways to maximize profits.
- October 29: Honeybee Breeds: Choosing the Right Bee for Your Area
- Jack Rowe, Alabama Extension’s beekeeping program lead, will share the pros and cons associated with various honeybee lines.
For additional information or to register for the courses click here.