× Farm Burger, other burger joints celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with discounted burgers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s National Cheeseburger Day and Farm Burger, and several other burger joints are celebrating with discounted burgers.

Farm Burger, the grass-fed burger joint, is offering its No. 1 FB Burger for just $5.99 (original value of $8.99!) on Wednesday, September 18th.

The classic burger is topped with caramelized onions, FB sauce, and aged white cheddar.

Farm Burger is located in Huntsville on Bob Wallace Avenue and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Click here for the full menu.

Here are some other burger joints with deals:

According to a Twitter post, Smashburger is having a BOGO sale of their Double Classic Smashburgers.

#NationalCheeseburgerDay is TOMORROW (9/18)! 🎉Spend it at Smashburger and score a Buy One, Get One FREE deal on our Double Classic Smash! 🍔🍔

(Offer valid on 9/18/19 only, see Terms & Conditions: https://t.co/kCQuHeqXCZ) pic.twitter.com/lnh8XAJIk4 — Smashburger (@Smashburger) September 17, 2019

Red Robin is celebrating with $5 Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger* with Bottomless Steak Fries®.

Twin Peaks has a deal where you can get a cheeseburger and fries for $6 Wednesday. Dine-in only, one offer per guest.

Applebee’s wants you to celebrate with a classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99.

Happy burger to you! Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay TOMORROW with a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99. pic.twitter.com/ozTJSBbfWk — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 17, 2019

Coupons in the Wendy’s app Wednesday include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order

(1/2) Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay tomorrow with big square patties and fresh ingredients! Buy 1 Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and get the same burger for FREE! Just show this photo at the cashier to claim yours. See you at Wendy’s! pic.twitter.com/jgSFF72LJU — Wendy's (@wendysph) September 17, 2019

Celebrate with a cheeseburger today!