Farm Burger, other burger joints celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with discounted burgers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s National Cheeseburger Day and Farm Burger, and several other burger joints are celebrating with discounted burgers.
Farm Burger, the grass-fed burger joint, is offering its No. 1 FB Burger for just $5.99 (original value of $8.99!) on Wednesday, September 18th.
The classic burger is topped with caramelized onions, FB sauce, and aged white cheddar.
Farm Burger is located in Huntsville on Bob Wallace Avenue and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Click here for the full menu.
Here are some other burger joints with deals:
According to a Twitter post, Smashburger is having a BOGO sale of their Double Classic Smashburgers.
Red Robin is celebrating with $5 Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger* with Bottomless Steak Fries®.
Twin Peaks has a deal where you can get a cheeseburger and fries for $6 Wednesday. Dine-in only, one offer per guest.
Applebee’s wants you to celebrate with a classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99.
Coupons in the Wendy’s app Wednesday include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order
Celebrate with a cheeseburger today!