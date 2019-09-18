× Decatur Police need help identifying an indecent exposure suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police need help identifying this suspect.

Decatur Police responded to a local business on 6th Avenue SE, in reference to an indecent exposure call on September 12th around 2:45 p.m.

Officers say they discovered that a male was exposing himself inside the business.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the subject, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or by email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

