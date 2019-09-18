Decatur police identify man wanted in connection to shooting

Posted 5:42 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24PM, September 18, 2019

Bryant Swopes (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have identified the man they are searching for in connection to a shooting in Decatur.

Police were called to Parkway Place Apartments on Central Parkway around 3:15 p.m.

One person was hit in the leg and taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to police. His condition wasn’t disclosed.

Police placed a warrant out for Bryant Swopes arrest in connection to the shooting.

Police said the shooting was between two adult male acquaintances.

If anyone has any information or can provide assistance in locating Swoopes, please call Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256)341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.