Decatur police identify man wanted in connection to shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have identified the man they are searching for in connection to a shooting in Decatur.

Police were called to Parkway Place Apartments on Central Parkway around 3:15 p.m.

One person was hit in the leg and taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to police. His condition wasn’t disclosed.

Police placed a warrant out for Bryant Swopes arrest in connection to the shooting.

Police said the shooting was between two adult male acquaintances.

If anyone has any information or can provide assistance in locating Swoopes, please call Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256)341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.