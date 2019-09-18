Bryant Denny Stadium lighting up blue to honor fallen Tuscaloosa officer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama is planning a memorial to honor the officer who died in a shooting Monday.
UA will light up the Bryant Denny Stadium blue Wednesday night to honor Daniel Cousette and his family.
The stadium will be blue from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Cousette’s car will be at the Walk of Champions starting Wednesday, September 18th at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, September 20th around noon.
Officers ask you to pay your respects by stopping by with flowers and cards.
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Cousette on the day of his burial.
UA replaced the old stadium lights with LED lights in August.
