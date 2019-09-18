× Bryant Denny Stadium lighting up blue to honor fallen Tuscaloosa officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama is planning a memorial to honor the officer who died in a shooting Monday.

UA will light up the Bryant Denny Stadium blue Wednesday night to honor Daniel Cousette and his family.

The stadium will be blue from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cousette’s car will be at the Walk of Champions starting Wednesday, September 18th at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, September 20th around noon.

Officers ask you to pay your respects by stopping by with flowers and cards.

In honor of #DornellCousette & his family, UA Athletics will light the stadium in blue tonight from 8pm-9pm. Ofc. Cousette's car will be at the Walk of Champions tonight @ 8pm & until Friday around noon. Stop by to honor this officer with your cards,flowers. @GLFOP — Lt. Andy Norris 🚔🇺🇸 (@LtAndyNorris) September 18, 2019

Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Cousette on the day of his burial.

UA replaced the old stadium lights with LED lights in August.

We even have color capabilities- perhaps Crimson after we score? 🐘 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mqs62yNvq4 — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 13, 2019