Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Chair Lyn Head resigns

The Chair of the Alabama Board of Pardon and Paroles is stepping down at a time when controversy surrounds the agency.

Chairwoman Lyn Head is resigning effective October 1st. Head is a former prosecutor who served more than 3 years on the board.

Al.com reports that she made the decision on Monday after prayer and informed the Governor in writing.

Head says her future is not clear but she has an interest in helping connect manufacturers with employees previously involved in the criminal justice system.

A press secretary for Governor Kay Ivey says she thanks head for her service and wishes her well, now she will begin the process of looking for a replacement.

In recent weeks newly appointed director, General Charlie Graddick found the agency was not properly notifying victims and witnesses of parole hearings.

Graddick has also postponed parole hearings until November 1st because he says there is no way to ensure they have met the legal requirements.