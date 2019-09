Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - More than 1,200 middle and high school cross country runners from 52 schools across the Tennessee Valley showed up to the campus of UAH Tuesday for the Randolph Classic.

The racers went through a creek on campus, a welcome sight with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. The racers did two 1.5 mile laps and crossed the water twice before finishing.

WHNT News 19 photojournalist Alex Russell was at the event and caught up with some runners.