Second person charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Labor Day

Posted 3:38 pm, September 18, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police have made a second arrest in connection with a fatal shooting near Westlake Apartments on Labor Day.

Authoriites say Latryl Williams was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition but later died.

Huntsville police charged Breon Dwayne Humphrey-Sallings, 23, with murder on Wednesday.

Police arrested Aushad Malik Shaw, 19, in connection with the shooting on September 14.

The investigation remains ongoing.

