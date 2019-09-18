14th annual mile-long yard sale happening Sept. 28 in Grant

Posted 12:47 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, September 18, 2019

GRANT, Ala. - The 14th Annual Grant Mile-Long Yard Sale is set for Saturday, September 28.

Starting in front of DAR School, more than 90 vendors will be set up along Main Street.

The shopping will start as soon as 6:30am, with the sale running until noon.

Located on top of Gunter Mountain in Marshall County, the town of Grant is surrounded by beautiful views of Lake Guntersville, the Tennessee River and historic Kennamer Cove. If you'd like to make a day out of the trip, it's also just five miles from Cathedral Caverns State Park.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale is sponsored by the Grant Chamber of Commerce.

