Woman charged in fatal stabbing heard discussing incident in jail phone call, jury deliberating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - A Madison County jury deliberated on a capital murder trial for about 5 hours Tuesday before resting for the day. Paris Kimbrough is on trial for stabbing Nicklos Dean to death.

The confrontation occurred at Dean's porch at his home on Myrtlewood Dr. in Huntsville in 2016. The state is arguing that Paris Kimbrough committed burglary and intentionally killed Dean. Her attorney says she stabbed him in self-defense.

"The fact that he is standing there and says no you can't come in and she has to fight him before she comes in. She's still illegally coming into his house to commit a crime and that's still a burglary, even though it's not traditionally what you would think of as a cat burglar," said Tim Douthit, assistant district attorney.

Douthit says the prosecution was able to obtain a lot of information about what occurred the night of the stabbing - something that normally doesn't happen when someone is arguing self-defense.

"Most of the time when the defense is self-defense we don't get a good rendition of the facts from somebody. There is a version that they're going to tell police and there is a version that really happened," he said.

The prosecution built its case from Kimbrough's recorded jail phone calls.

"She describes exactly how she committed the crime, going over to his house, banging on his door, stabbing him, coming back out, watching him lay there and bleed to death," he said.

Douthit says Kimbrough talked about coming to the home for a variety of reasons.

"A couple of the calls she says she went over there because she was angry that she heard he was getting with somebody else. A couple of the calls she says she was there to get a child. They had a child in common. A couple of calls she said she was feeling homicidal when she went over there."

Kimbrough's attorney paints a different picture.

"Well self-defense is a complete defense against everything that was charged and even the other charges embraced within the indictment and that would guarantee her an acquittal," Bruce Gardner said.

Gardner told the jury Kimbrough did not intend for the night to end the way it did.

"If the state has any kind of theory at all on this case its because my clients recorded jail calls and that's the only way they knew exactly, that's the whole theory of their case is what's coming out of my client's own mouth. And she said various things at various times, but the bottom line is she didn't intend to commit a burglary and intentionally kill Mr. Dean," Gardner said.

Gardner says Dean slapped and pushed Kimbrough. He says it was only after that Kimbrough stabbed him.

The jury has a lot to deliberate. They are deciding whether the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Kimbrough committed capital murder. If they don't find her guilty of that they still have the option of finder her guilty of a lesser crime, murder, felony murder, or manslaughter.