What Are Those Lines On The Radar?

You may notice on hot, summer days, strange looking lines on the radar, even though there isn’t any rain.

These are called convective rolls, and they happen when hot air tries to rise, but something is preventing that air from continuing to rise and it sinks back down to the surface. Today, high pressure across the Tennessee Valley is keeping air from rising to the point that we could create showers and storms. Occasionally, a brief shower has popped up along one of these rolls today, but it didn’t last. These rolls don’t always happen on quiet days though. These can sometimes be seen on severe weather days before the cap breaks and storms start to fire. Essentially, those lines on radar just show that air in the atmosphere is trying to move up, but something is preventing it from rising so far up that it could develop into showers and storms.

Where the air is rising up in a convective roll, clouds often form, and small insects can be caught in the rising air. That’s probably what the radar is seeing. On the side of the convective roll where the air is sinking, the skies would be cloud free.

While rain chances remain slim this week, we will see some cooler air move in. We’ve got the details on how cool things get over on the forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

