× The annual Monte Sano Art Festival returns to the mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The art extravaganza you’ve been waiting is back in Monte Sano State Park!

The Monte Sano Art Festival is returning to the mountain on September 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and September 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This art festival has been a tradition for 20 years.

This event is free to attend but Monte Sano State Park will charge $10 per car for parking or $5 per walk-in. Cash only.

The festival features more than 150 of the region’s finest artists in an array of wonderful media, outdoor festival exhibitors, and buskers throughout the park.

The 2019 festival will once again feature local food trucks and vendors, including Buffalo Rock Company Efe’s Fine Foods, Iceworks Shaved Ice, Rollin Lobstah, In the Bun, Anna’s Café, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, O Taste & See BBQ, Smallcakes, Urban Cookhouse, Suzy’s Pops, and What’s Popp’N.

“Monte Sano Art Festival is a highlight of our calendar each year. This is a festival for not only the arts enthusiast but also those curious about purchasing their first piece of art. With over 150 artists from across the country, specializing in everything from painting to pottery, woodworking, jewelry and more, festival-goers are sure to find something that speaks to them!” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Executive Director of Arts Huntsville.

Jerry Damson Honda, Torch Technologies, Burritt on the Mountain‘s Folk School, Spirited Art Huntsville, and Champion Windows of Huntsville are sponsors.

For more information, click here.