Taking Action to help Hytop residents with trees causing a traffic hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HYTOP, Ala. - People who live on Martin Road say trees have overgrown into the road, making it difficult to see other cars when driving.

It's an issue we first reported on in July.

"The problem was with these trees, the branches hanging off of the road, you'd have to move over to keep from getting your car scratched up," said Thomas Smedley. "And when you move over, you got to watch for traffic coming in so you don't have a head-on."

Smedley claims the mayor of Hytop gave him two options: Cut the trees himself or close the road. So WHNT News 19 decided to take action and find volunteers. WHNT News 19's Ivy Anderson initially found a tree service who agreed to clear the trees within a month, but after two months the work still wasn't done. So we got in touch with someone else.

"So when we found out there were people that were having a struggle just to get out of their neighborhood and were concerned about it, big or small, we wanted to help them meet that need and help them have a little bit more comfort in their life," said Cody Michael.

Michael, an outreach minister with Decatur Church of Christ, deals with crises -- also for people in his own backyard. So he volunteered his team to go out and do the work.

"When Jesus says go in all the world, all the world is next door to your house, but it's also on the other side of the county," he said.

It just goes to show when the Tennessee Valley comes together, they can make a huge difference, turning a road safety problem into inspiration for everyone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

34.916196 -86.088038