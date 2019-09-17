× Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk to take new job in Tennessee

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk plans to accept a new job in east Tennessee, according to a newspaper there.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that the Bristol Board of Education unanimously voted Monday night to begin the process of offering Sisk a job there as superintendent.

A Limestone County Schools spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Sisk had accepted the position.

Sisk was a finalist for another east Tennessee job last year in Hawkins County, Tenn., but the school board there chose another candidate.

Sisk has been superintendent of Limestone County Schools since 2012.