Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk to take new job in Tennessee
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk plans to accept a new job in east Tennessee, according to a newspaper there.
The Bristol Herald Courier reports that the Bristol Board of Education unanimously voted Monday night to begin the process of offering Sisk a job there as superintendent.
A Limestone County Schools spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Sisk had accepted the position.
Sisk was a finalist for another east Tennessee job last year in Hawkins County, Tenn., but the school board there chose another candidate.
Sisk has been superintendent of Limestone County Schools since 2012.
