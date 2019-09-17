Madison police host ‘Coffee With a Cop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - It's been said that police officers love donuts, and Madison officers combined that love with some neighborly interaction Tuesday morning.

Dunkin' Donuts played host to "Coffee With a Cop" Tuesday morning.

A number of officers hung out at the shop, chatting with customers as they came in to get their morning coffee and donuts.

Madison Police Chief David Jernigan says it's all about getting to know the community they protect and serve.

"We want to be able to answer questions," Jernigan said. "We want to be able to connect to the community and let them see we are normal people just like they are."

"Coffee With a Cop" is a popular initiative in the Tennessee Valley. Patrol officers, police chiefs and investigators from Decatur, Boaz, Huntsville and a number of other agencies have all enjoyed a morning cup of joe with their neighbors.