Jackson County man indicted for father's murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County investigators have arrested a Dutton man for his father’s beating death.

Byron Keith Shirey, 58, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Shirey is accused of beating his father, Charles Shirey, 78, to death at his home on Country Road 372. The murder happened in May 2017.

Byron Keith Shirey was arrested after a grand jury indictment that was handed down last week, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bond.