Governor Ivey orders flags lowered in honor of fallen Tuscaloosa officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In honor of an officer killed in the line of duty, Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of his interment.

Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette was fatally injured in a shooting while attempting to arrest a wanted felon Monday, September 16. The 20-year-old suspect, also wounded, fled and was arrested at a hospital.

I’m deeply saddened to hear @TuscaloosaPD Officer Dornell Cousette was tragically killed in the line of duty last night. My heartfelt prayers are with this hero’s family, his comrades, & @tuscaloosacity. https://t.co/c5rkpqoxuK pic.twitter.com/EkrRvObHFm — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 17, 2019

The governor released a statement after his death.

“I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette, who was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant last night on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.” “Let us remember the life and service of Officer Cousette, who was a 13-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department and a veteran of the United States Army. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his two daughters, his fiancé, his family and the entire city of Tuscaloosa.” “The flags should be flown at half-staff on the day of his interment until sunset.”

The date of Officer Cousette’s interment has not yet been announced.

I’ve directed flags be flown at half-staff across the state in honor of @TuscaloosaPD Officer Dornell Cousette on the day of his interment. pic.twitter.com/huZCgFivXZ — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 17, 2019